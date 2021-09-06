After years of teases, we finally got to learn what was happening with the next Batman game. As in, it wasn’t really a Batman game at all. Last year’s DC FanDome revealed that Gotham Knights was in production, a cooperative third-person RPG action video game developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal. We’ve barely heard anything since, but we now know that Gotham Knights is coming to DC FanDome 2021.

In an official description, the game is described as

“Introducing an original story set in DC’s Batman Universe, Gotham Knights offers a dynamic and interactive Gotham City where an exploding criminal element has swept through the streets. With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history and must defeat notorious villains in epic confrontations. Players must save Gotham from a descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights is playable either solo or as a two-player, online* cooperative experience and will be available in 2021 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox Series X and Xbox One X and PC.”

As I mentioned above, we’ve barely heard anything since, but now that the game is coming to DC FanDome 2021 we’re finally getting an update. If we’re lucky we’ll get a new trailer, a release date or maybe even a playable demo.

That last one would be the most beneficial since it would finally allow people to get their hands on the game and try it out. The Batman games have traditionally stuck to being single-player experiences, and everyone is eager to see how it works in a cooperative setting.

That same statement from BusinessWire above also included further information on the game, saying

“In Gotham Knights, players can explore the open-world action of Gotham and patrol the dark streets of the city’s five distinct boroughs using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. As Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin progress, their distinctive gameplay skills will evolve, along with a growing arsenal of weaponry and gear. Revealed in the Gameplay Walkthrough video, Gotham Knights features rich storylines for players to investigate, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice.

The playable characters in Gotham Knights include:

Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon, is a determined fighter and a skilled hacker. As the daughter of deceased Gotham commissioner, Jim Gordon, she had helped Batman as Oracle in the past. Now, after years of recovery and preparation, she is ready to step into her new role, wielding her melee tonfa, and harnessing her training in kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu.

Nightwing is Dick Grayson, the first Robin, who was Batman’s protégé before becoming a hero in his own right. He’s a natural leader and the eldest and wisest member of the Batman Family. Nightwing’s mastery in acrobatics is complemented by his expertise use of his signature dual Escrima Sticks, making him proficient at taking out enemies.

Red Hood, formerly known as Jason Todd, is an intense and volatile anti-hero, which stems from his death and forced resurrection by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. Red Hood has trouble keeping his temper in check but will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. His training has given him peak human strength and proficiency in multiple combat techniques with all manner of weapons – both traditional and high-tech.

Robin is Tim Drake, the young prodigy and genius of the team, who is a master of deductive reasoning. As a true believer in Batman’s mission, he is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs protecting and hopes to be the type of hero Batman personified. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in a variety of stealth techniques, Robin also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences.“

Gotham Knights is coming to DC FanDome 2021, and we can’t wait to see what it’s all about!