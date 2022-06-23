Gorr the God Butcher is Coming, According To Actor Chris Hemsworth

It doesn’t matter whether or not Gorr the God Butcher, the main antagonist in Thor: Love and Thunder, is virtually a complete unknown outside of the comic book community because all you have to say to pique any Marvel Cinematic Universe (or film) fan’s interest is to inform them that Christian Bale plays an alien who made it his life’s work to murder as many deities as possible.

That’s a tremendous offer, and while the actor’s worries about being forced to wear a G-string were quickly assuaged, we can assure you that Gorr will be remembered for a variety of other reasons. Sure, Taika Waititi is bringing his signature offbeat irreverence to the table, but Bale appears to be taking things deadly serious.

Chris Hemsworth, who has faced many of the MCU’s most dangerous threats thus far, knows a thing or two about big bads. IGN asked him if he was excited to watch one of the film industry’s top talents take on a long-awaited blockbuster appearance.

“Everything you’d imagine [Christian Bale] would bring to it. Nuance and complexity and truth, levity. He’s one of my favorite actors working, and I was so excited he agreed to jump on board here. What’s he’s done is that he’s definitely one of my favorite villains in the Marvel universe.”

Despite Hemsworth’s optimism, we shouldn’t forget that the actor himself said he “hadn’t gone down.” We can’t wait for Thor: Love and Thunder, which will premiere on July 8.