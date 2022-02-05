Goosebumps: Disney Plus Announces ‘Goosebumps’ Live-Action Series

Grab your favorite spine-tingling R.L. Stine novel, because a live-action Goosebumps TV series is in the works, and Disney Plus acquired the rights to it.

As reported by Variety, for at least a ten-episode first run, Disney Plus acquired the Goosebumps series.

The series was first announced in 2020 when it was revealed that Scholastic Entertainment had teamed up with Neal H. Moritz for the project.

In a statement, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer Iole Lucchese remarked on working with Sony and Neal H. Moritz:

“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation. From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”

Little else is known about the project for now, but the synopsis for the new Goosebumps series:

“A group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to an in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

The untitled Goosebumps series will be written and executive produced by Rob Letterman and Nick Stoller. Sony Pictures Television is producing the Disney Plus version of the untitled Goosebumps project.