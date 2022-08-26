‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims that Jennifer Lopez Sent Home All the Virgos at a Dance Audition

It seems that Jennifer Lopez is not looking for Virgos as backup dancers, according to Glee star, Heather Morris.

How did we get to this revelation? So, you might be familiar with Heather Morris from her role as Brittany on Glee. As people who know about things like Wikipedia pages of stars of popular TV shows know, Heather was previously a backup dancer — and even danced for Beyoncé back in the day.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Well, on a recent episode of the Just Sayin’ podcast, Heather recalled, “Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers on one of her tours.”

“Most of the time [at] a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

“[J.Lo] walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you please raise your hand?'”

After “a bunch of Virgos” raised their hands, Heather said, “She whispered to her assistant, she looked at them, and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

When asked if the story was true, Heather joked that it was a rumor.

J.Lo is a Leo. Marc Anthony is a Virgo.

So, what have we learned? Not much, but it is good to know that my star sign probably won’t prevent me from becoming a backup dancer in the future. Although I doubt my lack of talent will help.