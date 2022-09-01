Glass Onion: Daniel Craig Reveals How James Bond Prepared Him For Knives Out Sequel

It was a surprise to fans and perhaps series star Daniel Craig that Netflix would produce not one but two Knives Out sequels.

The actor, who has given fifteen years of playing James Bond, had some disbelief about being able to recapture the magic of the Academy Award-nominated movie again without making it seem hacky.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Craig stated that playing Ian Flemming’s secret agent better prepared him for starring in a franchise based on tropes.

“How the f-ck do we take something that caught people’s imagination and made them talk about murder mysteries, and do it again without it becoming a pastiche of itself?” Craig pondered I’m not afraid because I’ve spent the previous 15 years of my life attempting to do so in a franchise. With the correct team and skills, you can achieve anything. Rian is a capable author who doesn’t want to repeat himself. We don’t want to disappoint our fans, we want them to love the world we created in the first movie and be able to suspend disbelief in this one.”

Speaking about how they balance it, writer/director Rian Johnson opened up about his hopes for keeping things interesting, in particular that

Glass Onion will feature a different environment from Knives Out, set in Greece instead of the Massachusetts countryside. It will also have an entirely new cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The long-awaited sequel will come to light at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 and then hit US theaters in November. Knife’s Out: A Glass Onion Mystery will become available to stream on Netflix starting December 23, 2022.