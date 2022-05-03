Gina Carano’s Firing from ‘The Mandalorian’ was Unjust, According to Bill Burr: ‘The left proved her point’

Bill Burr didn’t think Gina Carano‘s firing from The Mandalorian was a “fair move.” Carano worked on The Mandalorian with Burr until she was let go by Disney. Ms. Carano’s remarks generated a great deal of controversy online. It all came to a head when the actress compared today’s political divide in America to Nazi Germany, which was the final straw.

The actress did not apologize for her remarks. Rather, Carano said during an interview with Ben Shapiro that she was let go because she wasn’t “going along with the narrative.”

However, Burr feels that Carano’s firing proved her case.

“I thought it was funny that the liberals proved her point,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “They just use outrage because they don’t like your politics.”

“As someone who considers himself liberal, it’s disappointing to see the left become how the right used to be when they went after the Dixie Chicks after they criticized George W. Bush. There’s not a lot of people like that – most are just trying not to get in trouble – but there’s this small collection of lunatics – either on the right or the left, at any given moment – that cause hysteria. And now there’s so many [media outlets] that want eyeballs, they make money off advertising, that they give attention to these crazy fringe people.”

Burr noted that people being fired from their jobs over their political views is “f—ing bizarre.”

“The whole thing with Gina: You can’t chime in when the s— is happening, because then you cause static for other people on the [show],” he adds. “That somebody’s opinion – or their political beliefs – makes people try to destroy their ability to make a living, it’s f—ing bizarre to me.”

The discussion about Carano’s termination prompted Burr to go on a diatribe about cancel culture.

“And I love the whole idea that somebody can go back eight years in somebody’s Twitter feed and be like, ‘What about this?'” he continued. “And nobody says, ‘You had to go back eight years to find something?! Sounds like this is a pretty good person if you had to go back eight f—ing years!’”

“Meanwhile, there are people who get paroled from prison every day who have done so much worse and they’re allowed to put their lives back together,” Burr noted.

“You can have 20-year wars, you can create synthetic heroin, you can f—ing poison the food supply. You can do all of that s— and it’s barely going to read. They did a study the other day that 85% of people have plastic in their body – horrifying. Who’s going to be held accountable for that? Nobody. But I could tell you five different topics that if I did jokes about, I would get more in trouble than the people who caused that.”

Burr has mentioned cancel culture before, and he’s made it clear that he won’t be apologizing for jokes told at his standup shows to those who weren’t there.

“The thing is, I don’t do anything in my act that’s malicious,” Burr previously told Pat McAfee during an appearance on his show. “I’m not going out there to hurt anybody. But like, I also have the right to say whatever I want to say and say it the way I want to say it.”

Burr admitted, “I’m not saying that I never have made mistakes, and most times I’ve, you know, p—– somebody off and made somebody cry. If they come up to me, and they have a legitimate thing then I’ll apologize to them. But I’m not apologizing to a bunch of f—ing people because I told a joke [at a show] that they weren’t at.”