Gina Carano Says Disney ‘Basically Put My Life in Danger’

Gina Carano refused to be canceled. Now, she is speaking out against those who tried to erase her in the first place, including Disney.

The star of Terror on the Prairie stopped by The Adam Carolla Show this week. They talked about how to deal with people who are always mad and they also talked about one of the biggest targets in Hollywood.

Carano and Carolla criticized Disney for firing the actress from The Mandalorian over what they say were unjustified reasons. Disney claimed that her social media posts were “offensive”, but they weren’t. In fact, other Disney employees have said worse things.

Now it is Carano’s turn to fight back.

The MMA star joined Carolla to talk about how Disney treated her. They also looked at the larger cultural landscape. Rousey is still frustrated that her tame social media messages got her fired, but other stars say worse things without any consequences.

Carano doesn’t call herself a conservative, but she’s willing to question what other people think.

Carolla argued that it is not just about one statement uttered by a given star. It is about their political leanings. He proved his point by comparing free speech to hot dogs.

People have different opinions about what they like on their hot dog. Person A might like ketchup, while Person B might prefer mustard.

“When you say, ‘I’m not for masking kids or school closures,’ they go, ‘oh, you’ve tipped your hand. You’re a Republican. You’re one of them. You need to be canceled,’” Carolla explained. “You disagree with us politically. This has nothing to do with hot dogs.”

Stars like Bette Midler and Alec Baldwin say and do terrible things without any punishment. Both are very liberal.

“They’re on our team, but we can’t say it out loud because it’s Hollywood, and we have to pretend we don’t engage in McCarthyism, but we do… we found out you’re not one of us, and you must go,” Carolla said.

At this time, people can say bad things about people in power without any consequences.

“All of Hollywood for the last four years, they’ve been sending President Trump death messages, death threats over Twitter,” Carano said. “Hollywood made this environment.”

Most stars avoid getting suspended from Twitter and they also avoid any backlash from their industry peers.

“Oh, you’re allowed to speak to a president this way, you’re allowed to be political … unless you’re coming from somewhere we don’t agree with, and then we’re going to take your job, we’re going to harass you,” Carano said.

She had opinions that contradicted what other people thought on social media about election fraud, freedom of speech, and more. This made her a target for people who disagreed with her.

“My agency dropped me,” she added.

“They’re all just p****ies,” Carolla said.

Disney’s attempt to ruin Carano’s reputation had real-world consequences, she argued.

“[Disney] publicly put it out there that I was, at a really bad time, a really dangerous time to say it, that I was not tolerant of other races and religions … they basically put my life in danger,” Carano said.

Carano’s story had a happy ending thanks to The Daily Wire, which produced Terror on the Prairie.

Carolla and Carano both work for a conservative media company that now delivers entertainment content along with news and opinion.

“It’s nice that these outlets are popping up to take people who have been canceled or semi-canceled … there’s a place to go to create,” said Carolla, host of The Daily Wire’s “Truth Yeller” series.

Carano misses the days when people could disagree politically but still work together.

“I hope five years from now we’ll be able to look back and say, ‘how ridiculous was that?’ she said of modern woke culture.

Carano asked the host if he had been canceled because of his different views. Carolla said he wasn’t sure, but by creating his own entertainment empire he has protected himself from employers who might not agree with him.

“I don’t work for cowards like Disney,” Carolla said.