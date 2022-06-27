Gina Carano Responds to Hollywood’s Attempts to ‘Cancel’ Her, Responds to Ronda Rousey Fight Rumors

Actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano talked about the Left’s attempt to cancel her and responded to rumors of whether she will fight MMA star Ronda Rousey in a new interview.

Carano made the remarks during an interview on Fox News’ “Unfiltered” with Dan Bongino on Sunday.

“I think they tried to make an example out of me, and in the process, they made an example out of themselves,” Carano told Bongino.

The former star of The Mandalorian shared her efforts to resist pressure from mainstream Hollywood to star in a new film with The Daily Wire called Terror on the Prairie.

“When you don’t have anything to apologize for, and you’re communicating in a very open and honest way, I just kept on thinking that there’s going to be other little girls like me, there’s going to be other people like me, that aren’t going to be able to handle what I went through as well,” Carano said. “So I figured if I can’t go through this, how am I supposed to expect anyone else to?”

Bongino also answered rumors that Carano could appear in an upcoming MMA fight with Rousey.

“Ronda Rousey respects you so much. She says you’re the only person she would return to MMA to fight. Are we going to see Gina Carano lacing up the gloves again?” he asked.

“I just never put it past me. It could happen,” Carano said. “But it would have to be like six months from now, because I have a lot of stuff I need to do, but my fight is that I really want to create, I want to direct, I want to produce, I want to give artists — I want to give Ronda a job in one of my movies. So maybe there’s something we can do there.”

Earlier this month, Rousey said that she might return to fighting, but only against one person. This started speculation about a possible fight between her and Carano.

“There’s only one person I would come back for,” Rousey said on an episode of “The Kurt Angle Show.”

“I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new. [I’d come back] for Gina, man—Gina Carano,” she added.

Carano had a 7-1 record between 2006 to 2009. Rousey has a 12-2 record, being the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Rousey acknowledged Carano as someone who influenced her career during the interview.

“She’s the reason why I got into fighting. She’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful,” Rousey said. “If she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I want to fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds’ — like, whatever the hell she’d want.”