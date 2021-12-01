Gina Carano Posts Hilarious Meme about 2021 and has the Internet Rolling

Gina Carano has been the source of controversy since her departure from The Mandalorian.

Ever since she was fired from Disney for comparing being persecuted for political views to being a Jewish person during Nazi rule, Carano has managed to stay on the fringes of the limelight by regularly championing right-wing causes on her social media pages.

The latest meme she shared shows three levels of destruction labeled as 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Most of Carano’s tweets are posts about COVID-19 conspiracies or how vaccines don’t work. The posts are always popular and she’s parlayed her cancellation into movie deals, albeit low-budget ones.

Carano recently wrapped Terror on the Prairie, a movie financed by right-wing media group The Daily Wire. The movie releases in the Spring of 2022 and won’t see a theater, but instead can be streamed on DailyWire.com exclusively to members of the site.

Her next project is the movie My Son Hunter, about US president Joe Biden’s son. Producers said the movie will tell the “real” story of Hunter Biden’s life.

“The media, big tech, and the establishment worked overtime to cover up the truth about the Biden Family Corruption. In My Son Hunter, we tell the story of the Biden Family Corruption through the eyes of Hunter Biden. You will be shocked by what you see on screen. You may think you know the story, but the truth is more damning than you could ever imagine!”

