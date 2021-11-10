Gina Carano Posts ‘Do Not Comply’ Anti-Vax Post & Image on Twitter

Gina Carano is once again courting controversy.

The controversial actress posted a picture of herself on Thursday night with the words “Do Not Comply” painted on her arms. The photo was accompanied by a caption quoting a popular government statement from the public health strategy implemented during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,

“Two weeks to flatten the curve. We’re in this together. Take a stand and join us! #DoNotComply,” Carano added in her caption, along with a discount code for new subscribers to conservative media outlet The Daily Wire.

Carano, 39, is an outspoken critic against the various mandates implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19, including vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and face mask requirements. The former MMA fighter was fired from the hit Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” for comparing the plight of Republicans living in President Joe Biden’s America to the experience of being Jewish in Nazi Germany, and later compared mandatory COVID-19 vaccine passports to the beginning of the HIV epidemic in the 1980s.

In the past, Carano has posted about the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory along with disinformation that disputed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. While still employed with Disney, Carano added “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter name in a poor attempt to mock the use of preferred gender pronouns. Preferred gender pronouns are those pronouns that an individual prefers people use when referring to them. The most common gender pronouns are “he, him, his” and “she, her, hers,” while transgender and gender nonconforming people may prefer to use pronouns that better reflect their identity, such as “they, them, theirs.”

Carano is currently working on a new non-union project entitled Terror On the Prairie, a western being filmed in Montana in which she stars and is producing. The movie will stream through The Daily Wire. Speaking with Newsweek about her decision to work on a non-union project, Carano stated that “Whether someone is vaccinated or not should not determine a person’s ability to work in their different professions.”

“Corrupt media coverage, censorship and government overreach in the past two years has been damaging and dangerous and are making citizens uneasy and more distrustful of the ones enforcing these mandates by the day and I can’t say that I blame them,” said Carano. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to see more strikes against unions who decide to enforce them.”

