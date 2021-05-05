Reminder: Gina Carano Is Still Cancelled And Not Returning To Star Wars

In a not too shocking move, it seems that Gina Carano will no longer be a part of the Star Wars franchise. It seems like after the previous few mishaps Disney has had enough and has decided to ax the actress entirely. Gina Carano is best known for playing Cara Dune on two seasons of The Mandalorian.

The Disney+ Star Wars spin-off has been a huge success since it debuted with the launch of Disney’s streaming service. A spokesperson from Lucasfilm made the statement regarding Gina Carano’s future in Star Wars. It’s hard to feel bad for Carano when all she did was bring this on herself. Yep, Gina Carano has been fired.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the situation here’s a short recap. Basically, Gina Carano decided to post some really stupid stuff to her social media. How stupid you may ask? She made some tweets comparing America in its current form to Nazi Germany. She’s also posted transphobic stuff and posts denying that Covid-19 exists. She’s also posted just general anti-Semitic sentiments which is just… wrong.

This led to #FireGinaCarano trending on Twitter and obviously, Lucasfilm took that personally. I’ll include part of Lucasfilm’s statement below.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

To be quite honest I’m surprised she wasn’t fired before now, as this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. She’s been in trouble numerous times already for posting controversial, transphobic, or racist things. It seems like, for now, there is no intention of recasting her character in The Mandalorian. We just, probably, won’t be seeing that character ever again.

Hopefully, Gina Carano learned a little something from all this. If not she certainly learned how to ruin her career. Still can’t believe it took so long for me to be able to say Gina Carano has been fired.