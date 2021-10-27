Gina Carano Flips Off Internet During Filming of Her New Film

Gina Carano’s comeback role has now begun on Terror on the Prairie, which has started principal photography. This will be Carano’s first performance since she was let go by Disney for her controversial posts and positions on issues.

Carano posted an image of her and co-stars Tyler Fischer and Nick Searcy flipping off the camera on her Instagram, with Searchy reposting it on Twitter with the caption “Cancel this”.

Terror on the Prairie is about a “pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm on the plains of Montana.” Given that this is produced by The Daily Wire, we can likely expect said ‘vicious outlaws’ to be a thinly veiled metaphor for fears about immigration, with Carano the bold individual standing her ground.

This could also be an interesting shoot. The original plan was to make White Knuckle first, though The Daily Wire had to rework their plans due to their opposition to the COVID vaccine. They describe their decision as “tough, but prudent”, are welcoming the unvaccinated and unmasked to the set, and given their general skepticism about COVID.

Terror on the Prairie will be available exclusively to The Daily Wire subscribers in spring 2022.