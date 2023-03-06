Gina Carano Expresses Gratitude to Supporters Following ‘The Mandalorian’s’ Return without Her Involvement

This week marked the release of The Mandalorian‘s third season on Disney+, but some fans may have noticed a notable absence. Gina Carano, as expected, was nowhere to be seen due to Lucasfilm and Disney severing ties with her over recent socially insensitive postings. In the days since The Mandalorian’s return, Carano’s fans have been vocal in their disappointment at her absence. Showing gratitude for this outpouring of support, she recently took to Twitter and thanked both those backing her now as well as all the longtime devotees who’ve been cheering her on since day one.

Thank you all for the support you’ve shown me not only over the past few days but over the past few years and some of you even longer from my early MMA days.

You’ll never know how much that support matters and makes a difference.

It was an honor to play Cara Dune, she will… https://t.co/Ft91KNnxgw pic.twitter.com/FlKZR90TxC — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) March 4, 2023

Sharing artwork of Cara Dune, Carano wrote, “Thank you all for the support you’ve shown me not only over the past few days but over the past few years and some of you even longer from my early MMA days. You’ll never know how much that support matters and makes a difference. It was an honor to play Cara Dune, she will always have a special place in my heart. ‘Until our paths cross.’”

Cara Dune of The Mandalorian had been an instant fan favorite in its first two seasons, with talks even circulating around the possibility of giving her a spinoff series on Disney+. However, that all changed at the start of 2021 when Carano’s behavior on social media sparked her removal from season 3 and any future Star Wars projects.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a statement from Lucasfilm read at the time. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Could Cara Dune One Day Return?

Fortunately, Cara Dune survived her journey back to her home planet. In season 3 of The Mandalorian, it was revealed that the character had been recruited by Special Forces of the New Republic and would be away for future episodes. Although this potentially allows for a return in the future, don’t expect too much from it – you wouldn’t want to risk your family farm!

In the interim, Carano has starred in other projects. She was featured in the Western action movie Terror on the Prairie, which Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire collaborated to create. Additionally, she acted in My Son Hunter – an unauthorized Hunter Biden biopic distributed by Breitbart News, a right-wing website.