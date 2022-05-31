Gina Carano Defies Cancel Culture as Her New Film, ‘Terror on the Prairie’ Gets June Release

Published on May 31st, 2022 | Updated on May 31st, 2022 | By FanFest

Hollywood would have preferred that the former MMA star, Gina Carano, stay out of the limelight.

Disney famously fired Carano from The Mandalorian early last year after she shared a social media message that the Mouse House called “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Even though Carano had a lot of fans, she was fired from her job on one of TV’s most successful shows.

Carano’s atypical views made it difficult for her to find work in Hollywood. The industry prefers conformity, so it was tough for her to find a job.

Enter The Daily Wire.

The right-leaning news and entertainment site hired Carano to produce and star in her own feature film. Now, her first Daily Wire project is ready for its premiere.

Terror on the Prairie, co-starring Hollywood heavyweight Nick Searcy, comedian Tyler Fischer and “Cowboy” Cerrone, is set for a June 14 release that will be exclusive to site members.

The indie western, directed by Michael Polish of The Astronaut Farmer fame, casts Carano as a frontier woman who is fighting against outlaws who are seeking revenge.

Besides Terror, Carano will also appear in the upcoming political satire My Son Hunter which is about President Joe Biden’s son. She is also scheduled to appear in White Knuckle, another Daily Wire production.