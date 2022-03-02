Gina Carano Causes More Controversy Over Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Gina Carano is recognized for her work in the entertainment industry, as well as her previous as a mixed martial artist. The actress has appeared in films including Deadpool and was a part of several shows such as The Mandalorian.

Gina Carano has received a fair amount of press lately, thanks in part to her Twitter presence. Her tweets have previously caused a stir, and they continue to do so today. Carano has been known to get political on occasion, especially when it comes to international affairs.

Gina Carano jumped on her Twitter and tweeted that she had given her own thoughts about the reasons and causes behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to reports, Carano was primarily concerned with the “Covid narrative” conclusion when it came to the invasion. The actress wrote on Twitter, “The moment they lost control of the Covid narrative. Cue a war.” On February 24th this year, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Carano also stated in her post, “Endless power grabs. No accountability. Devastated economies.” This part of her message appears to imply that she believes certain nations and governments are just after power, with little concern for who or what gets harmed in the crossfire. See Carano’s tweet below:

The moment they lost control of the covid narrative.

Cue a war. Straight from one crisis to the next. A scripted reality show sacrificing innocent lives for unquenchable greed. Endless power grabs.

No accountability.

Devastated economies. Never give up freedom for fear. pic.twitter.com/pUWPF3R0pa — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 25, 2022

Gina Carano has a history of controversy, owing to her social media remarks. After her controversial tweets and remarks about the Holocaust, LucasFilm announced that Carano would no longer be involved in its productions, including The Mandalorian.

In recent months, the actress has spoken out against Covid and Covid rules in the past. She isn’t afraid to express her opinions and feelings with her followers on social media. Despite her A-list status, the actress has continued to work on movies due to her dedication. The actress will star in a new film called Terror on the Prairie.

Although the film is being released and produced by a conservative media firm, it will focus on telling an intriguing tale rather than politics.

According to Movie Web, Gina Carano was featured in the film, and she stated, “…we’re making excellent entertainment that everyone can enjoy.” Even though Gina Carano has made a few provocative statements, the actress continues to pursue and not give up on her desire to work and produce films.