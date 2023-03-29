Gina Carano Ardently Stands Up for Mandalorian Co-Star Katy O’Brian Against Twitter Harassment

Star Wars followers have likely heard one interpretation of the story behind Gina Carano‘s dismissal from ‘The Mandalorian.’ Generally, it is alleged that she holds prejudiced and anti-Semitic views. Though this may be part of her situation, there are more complexities to it than what Twitter and other news sources reported; subsequently leading to a comparison between her and co-star Katy O’Brian on Twitter which resulted in O’Brian being subjected to aggressive attacks.

In a failed effort to belittle Carano, this Twitter user unwittingly incited a barrage of criticism against O’Brian. Unfortunately for him, it was Carano who came to the rescue and defused the situation.

I am living for the fact that The Mandalorian kicked a muscular transphobe off the show and then brought in a muscular lesbian like you know G*na C*rano is seething right now pic.twitter.com/Jh2amp9B6k — alyssa mercante (@alyssa_merc) March 17, 2023

The Gina Carano saga has led to a surge of toxicity, as each side expresses their thoughts on social media. Adding fuel to the fire was @alyssa_merc who involved an innocent third party in this unwarranted feud.

Alyssa, a senior editor at Kotaku, should demonstrate more competence than she does. It appears that her expectations for everyone else are considerably higher than those she holds herself to.

In response to people attacking the innocent actress over this other person’s tweet, Carano stepped in and said:

“I’ve been tagged in this a bunch so I wanted to say one thing.. please do not engage in hateful comments toward the actress in this pic. I met her on season 2 of Mando, I believe, and she was a sweetheart. Send her nothing but love. The person who posted this is sad and got the ugly attention she desired.. but that is not this actress’s fault. It hurts my heart to think that someone is so excited about a job to be met with unjust hate because of ridiculous drama, rumors and heresy. I experienced that and it is cruel, I don’t want anyone else to feel that. Move with care on here.”

Whether you agree with the decision or not, Carano courageously defended another who was being harassed. She could have chosen to look away and do nothing but instead rose up in solidarity. Mercante caused this entire episode by putting O’Brian on blast yet will more than likely suffer no consequences for her actions; meanwhile, Carano has already paid the price of speaking out.

After this incident, Gina Carano decided to lock her Tweets out of an abundance of caution. I’m sure she received criticism from all sides for it; yet, she managed the situation with poise and consideration – something which many people (including senior editors of gaming sites) should take note of.