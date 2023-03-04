Get Ready for a Thrilling Ride as ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Unveils Brand New Footage

This spring, The Walking Dead franchise returns with a bang! Kicking off the day of Mother’s Day is the premiere of Fear The Walking Dead: Final Season. Then, over the course of one year, three spinoffs will be released for our enjoyment – beginning with Negan and Maggie heading to Manhattan in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Later on comes Daryl Dixon washing ashore in France under mysterious circumstances before culminating with Rick Grimes/Michonne’s highly-anticipated standalone show premiering sometime next year in 2024.

It’s clear that heading into one of the world’s most crowded cities is far from a good idea—not just in this show, but also in real life. The synopsis reveals that their mission is to rescue Maggie and Glenn’s son Hershel who appears to have been kidnapped – which ironically parallels when Glenn rescued Rick Grimes after he made the imprudent mistake of wandering into a city. Ultimately, if they want to succeed in rescuing him safely and securely, they must be clever with their approach as it could turn out disastrously otherwise.

For now, we can delight in the new BTS footage released by AMC and shared on Twitter by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the spinoff is primed for its June debut with six episodes and perhaps more in future seasons. One can only hope that Maggie will make Negan’s life a living hell; redemption arc or not, he deserves punishment for his many atrocities against humankind on The Walking Dead – even little Judith made it clear who was really in charge!

The footage confirms that the cityscape will play an essential role in this spinoff, marking a change from leafy rural landscapes. From what we’ve seen so far, it appears millions of non-Walkers are still living there, and it’s sure to be strange! Showrunner Eli Jorne has promised viewers something truly extraordinary: “one of the most awesome, disgusting, terrifying walkers ever”. It looks like Walkers fans have built up some serious fortitude – get ready for people to puke!

The Walking Dead: Dead City arrives in June on AMC.