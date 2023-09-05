George R.R. Martin Weighs In: His Choice for the Most Epic Series Finale Ever

When it comes to television shows that captivate audiences and fuel endless debates, “Game of Thrones” tops the list. But what’s equally fascinating is the opinion of George R.R. Martin, the mastermind author behind the book series that inspired the iconic TV show. Recently, Martin opened up about what he believes is the best series finale in television history. His choice might surprise you as much as it surprised us. Let’s unravel Martin’s thoughts and find out why his selection holds weight in the television landscape.

The Man of the Hour: George R.R. Martin’s Profound Impact on Television

Before diving into Martin’s choice, it’s essential to recognize the enormity of his influence on both literature and television. George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series not only became international bestsellers but also spawned the critically acclaimed HBO series “Game of Thrones.” With its intricate storylines and morally complex characters, the series set new standards for storytelling on the small screen.

The Reveal: Martin’s Choice for the Ultimate Series Conclusion

So, what TV show does George R.R. Martin consider to have the most gratifying finale? While many might expect Martin to name an epic fantasy series similar to his own creation, he surprised fans by choosing a relatively less fantastical show.

“If I had to pick one episode that was even more perfect than all the others on the list… it would have to be the final episode of Six Feet Under,” Martin wrote on his blog. “I liked that series well enough, though I cannot say I loved it as much as I loved Rome or Deadwood or Fargo or a few other shows missing from the list, but that last episode was far and away the best finale in the entire history of television, and I cannot imagine how anyone could possibly do better.”

Finale Fandom: The Audience Reaction to Martin’s Choice

The response to George R.R. Martin’s selection has been as varied as the reactions to the “Game of Thrones” ending itself. Fans have found his choice both insightful and perplexing, igniting discussions and debates across social media platforms and fan forums. Regardless of where one stands on his decision, it’s clear that Martin’s voice carries weight in the ever-evolving conversation about quality television.

The Resonance of a Final Episode as Seen by a Storytelling Maestro

George R.R. Martin’s declaration about the best series finale doesn’t merely offer an opinion. It gives us insight into the mindset of one of the most impactful storytellers of our time. His choice underscores the universal elements that make a television finale great—emotional depth, meaningful closure, and a lasting impact. It’s a lens through which we can evaluate not just past and present series finales but also anticipate what could make future conclusions resonate with audiences.

In a world where television series come and go, leaving varying impacts on cultural memory, the opinion of a storytelling titan like George R.R. Martin offers valuable perspective. After all, when a man who has created worlds as complex and memorable as Westeros speaks, it’s worth paying attention.