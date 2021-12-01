George R.R. Martin Unhappy with How HBO Quit Following His Story in Season 5 of ‘Game of Thrones’

In 2019, HBO aired the final season of their massively successful series Game of Thrones to a torn reception from fans with many disappointed at decisions made to conclude its story. The series was based on A Song of Ice and Fire, a fantasy series written by author George R. R. Martin. However, following season five, the showrunners had to write the story themselves with some input from Martin as they entered uncharted territory the books hadn’t yet reached.

Since the show reached its completion Martin hadn’t given a lot away on what his thoughts were to how showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss continued the narrative from his books. Thanks to the new book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, we now have some insight.

Within the book by author James Andrew Miller, a representative for Martin, shared some thoughts on how HBO’s Game of Thrones went after season five.

George loves Dan and Dave, but after season 5 he did start to worry about the path they were [going down] because George knows where the story goes. He started saying, ‘You’re not following my template’. The first 5 seasons stuck to George’s roadmap. Then they went off George’s roadmap.

