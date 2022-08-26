George Foreman Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Minors

Boxing legend George Foreman is being accused of sexually abusing two women when they were minors, according to TMZ Sports.The two women, Denise S. and Gwen H., say that they met the foreman through their fathers in the 1960s and 1970s.

Denise said she first met Foreman when she was 8 and her father worked with the boxer. She claimed that the boxer began “grooming her at an early age by taking her out for ice cream and allowing her to sit on his lap as [he] drove his car.” She also said in the suit that Foreman became sexually inappropriate with her when she was 13 and had sexual intercourse with her when she was 15.

Gwen said she met Foreman when she was around 9 years old. Her father was Foreman’s “long-time advisor.” Six years after they met, Foreman courted her when he was 23. He then “would molest and sexually abuse” her until she was 16. Gwen’s friend confronted Foreman about the allegations, and they claimed that he “did not deny the allegations.”

Foreman spoke to TMZ Sports last month and denied accusations of sexual abuse. “Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

George Foreman competed in boxing from 1967 to 1997 and had a record of 76-5. He lost to five people- Muhammad Ali, Jimmy Young, Evander Holyfield, Tommy Morrison and Shannon Briggs. In 1994, Foreman became the oldest world heavyweight champion in history by beating Michael Moorer (46 years old).

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.