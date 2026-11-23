The February 12 and 13 concerts extend Brooks’ history at Rupp Arena. Tickets for both dates go on sale December 4.

Garth Brooks will return to Lexington, Kentucky, for two shows at Rupp Arena on February 12 and 13, 2027. Brooks and Central Bank Center announced the dates on November 23 as part of his Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour. Both shows go on sale Friday, December 4, at 10 a.m. Eastern through Ticketmaster. The artist and venue list the same price for each seat, $154.50 plus applicable sales tax, with their announcement breaking down the ticket and named fees separately.

It is the fifth Rupp Arena visit of Brooks’ career, according to his announcement. The 2027 shows will be his twelfth and thirteenth at the venue. That history sets the new dates apart from a first appearance in a market. The Lexington shows join a tour already built around arena staging, including a circular playing space and an overhead video system the venue calls the halo. For people who last saw him in the same building on an earlier tour, the new dates come with a specific reason to look again at how the show occupies the room.

The fifth visit includes more than five concerts

Brooks’ account begins in 1990, when he first performed at Rupp Arena. His announcement describes a return for a pair of shows in 1993, another multi-show visit in 1998 and another stop during the comeback tour. That explains the apparent gap between the number of times he has visited and the number of concerts he has played. A visit can mean a run of shows that uses the same building and tour setup several nights in a row.

Multiple dates can serve an arena tour in a few ways. The artist can reach people with different calendars, the production can remain in place and a region can support several shows without having to find several venues. A pair of dates also gives readers a more useful reference than one phrase about a late-winter visit. The first is a Friday and the second a Saturday. Anyone who needs to plan for travel or work can check each event listing separately when sales open.

Those earlier shows put the tour name in perspective. A production can carry a retrospective title while drawing on the artist’s performance history in a very practical way. Rupp Arena is one of the settings to which Brooks has repeatedly returned. The recent announcement uses that history to explain why Lexington belongs on this tour. It does not give a promise about which songs will be performed, and a reader can recognize the connection without needing an advance set list.

How a circular stage changes the view

Central Bank Center identifies the current tour’s overhead LED installation as the halo. The venue describes it around a 360-degree stage and also identifies the return of Brooks’ drum pod as part of the production. Those elements concern two different parts of the view. The overhead screens can make details visible at a distance. Rotating attention around a stage concerns where the performers are facing and how different sections of the audience see the show directly.

There is no single ideal seat for every listener in an arena. Someone who wants a wide view can pay attention to how the full stage and screens fit into the room. Someone interested in watching the band may look more closely at positions relative to the playing area. A listing can describe both in-the-round and end-stage seating options, as the artist’s announcement does, without establishing that every section sees every angle in the same way. The ticket map is where the positions become concrete.

The production also illustrates why arenas suit a tour with equipment that needs to travel intact. Rather than designing the night entirely around one permanent room, a touring crew brings a recognizable set of structures into several buildings and fits it to each one. Audiences see the same show design in different surroundings. The changes usually matter at the level of how sightlines work and how people reach the seats they choose. A visit to a familiar venue can still put a different production in front of the same local crowd.

What the sale announcement establishes

The advertised $154.50 consists of a $140 ticket, a $4.50 venue fee and a $10 service fee. Applicable sales tax is separate. The artist’s statement describes both nights at that price. That gives a potential buyer a way to recognize the official amount and understand what the printed figure includes. The ticketing page is the place to check availability and the details of a specific seat on December 4.

A tour announcement and a sale are separate points in the timeline. The November 23 announcement establishes the location, days and pricing. The December 4 opening creates the opportunity to act on that information. Neither says how many seats will still be available later in the day. The venue’s confirmed details are the better guide than assuming that a particular section will be open by the time a buyer logs on.

Lexington’s place on the broader tour shows the difference between a historic stop and a commemorative event. Brooks is bringing a current show to a room that has hosted him through several stages of his career. The connection is visible in the dates he and the venue chose to recall. The programming for the two nights belongs to the new tour. That gives a longtime fan two reasons to be interested: the history of the building and the chance to see what a different stage setup asks performers and audience members to notice.

Central Bank Center also connects the tour to Killer Live, a project it describes as an approach to recording live shows. The reference does not tell a ticket buyer that a particular performance will receive a public release. It gives the stage production another job to keep in view. A tour may be designed both to reach people in the room and to capture some of what happens there.

February 12 and 13 are the performance dates to keep distinct from the sale. The common price and back-to-back nights are both confirmed. The old visits help explain why two shows make sense here, and the venue’s description of the production clarifies what belongs to 2027. Anyone returning after years away will have the same arena to recognize and another way to see it used.

Sources

Garth Brooks Will Bring His Blame It All On My Roots Tour to Lexington, Kentucky in 2027! — Garth Brooks, November 23, 2026

Garth Brooks to Take His Blame It All On My Roots Arena Tour to Lexington, KY in 2027 — Central Bank Center / Rupp Arena, November 23, 2026

Garth Brooks: Blame It All On My Roots Tour, Lexington, February 13 — Ticketmaster, Undated, accessed November 23, 2026

Related