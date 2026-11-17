Lamorne Morris voices the comic-strip cat in a new series, with weekly shorts beginning before the full season arrives.

Paramount+ is bringing Garfield back to television in a new 2D animated series, with the complete first season scheduled to arrive globally on December 11, 2026. The service announced the date and released its official trailer on November 16. Lamorne Morris voices the famously food-focused cat, while Joe Brogie supplies the voice of Jon Arbuckle. The setting places the pair in a big city, giving familiar household frustrations a larger neighborhood in which to unfold. [1]

The rollout begins before the season itself. Paramount says new Garfield shorts will arrive on Mondays beginning November 23, with releases on the Nicktoons YouTube page leading toward the premiere. That makes the short-form countdown and the December season two separate viewing appointments. Fans should not mistake the first Monday upload for the arrival of the entire show, or expect the full season to be released weekly simply because its promotional shorts are. [1]

A familiar character receives a different frame

Nickelodeon Animation Studios produces the series. Dave H. Johnson and John Trabbic III are executive producers, bringing experience from Middlemost Post; Trabbic also worked on SpongeBob SquarePants. Paramount identifies Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad as composers. Those credits make the announcement useful beyond the name of its lead actor. A television cartoon's identity depends on writing, performance, visual timing and music working together, rather than on a celebrity voice alone. [1]

UPI's November 16 report independently records the launch announcement and names the returning characters represented in the voice cast. They include Odie, Nermal, Arlene and Liz, with additional performers expanding the ensemble. Garth Franklin's report for Dark Horizons likewise identifies the series as a new television production. Neither report describes a sequel to the recent theatrical film. That distinction matters when a character has appeared in several forms and a new trailer can easily be detached from its original context. [2][3]

The two-dimensional format is especially relevant for a character whose expressions began on a printed page. A comic strip can hold a face perfectly still while the reader absorbs its implication. Animation must decide how long that expression lasts, whether the eyes move and when to cut away. Even a simple exchange about food therefore requires fresh decisions. Translating a recognizable drawing into motion is an act of interpretation, not merely a matter of filling the same outline with color.

As visual analysis, the potential advantage is clarity. A bold silhouette and an easily read expression can establish the joke before a line is spoken. Garfield's rounded shape can contrast with Jon's human posture or Odie's physical enthusiasm. Whether the finished episodes make the best use of that contrast will require watching them. The format itself supports that possibility; a release announcement cannot establish that every sequence succeeds.

Comedy depends on what happens around the cat

A character defined by avoiding effort needs other people and circumstances to supply movement. Jon can want something completed, another pet can disturb a comfortable routine, or the environment can create an inconvenience that Garfield regards as unreasonable. The comic engine is the distance between an ordinary demand and the cat's response. Enlarging the setting gives writers more ways to create those demands without requiring a wholesale change in personality.

Garfield creator Jim Davis photographed in 2010. Archival portrait. Photo: Ducky, source, CC BY 2.0. No new edits.

The city setting should therefore be understood as a source of situations rather than proof of a reinvention. A crowded world can make a determinedly unhurried character funnier. Other people have schedules, expectations and destinations. A cat who prioritizes the next meal can resist all three. The useful question for a new adaptation is whether those pressures reveal recognizable behavior in specific scenes, rather than simply surrounding an established figure with additional noise.

Voice acting adds another layer to that arrangement. A pause before a dry observation can carry more information than an emphatic delivery. The voice has to suggest that the character believes his response is perfectly reasonable, even when the scene makes its absurdity obvious. Morris's casting establishes who will perform that task. It does not justify inventing his approach, claiming he copied an earlier performer or predicting how audiences will rank the result.

The music credits are equally worth retaining. Accompaniment can create momentum while the central character remains physically still, or briefly withdraw so a line lands without competition. A score can also establish the rhythm of a city around a character who resists it. Those are analytical reasons to notice the composing team. Paramount has not provided a complete episode-by-episode account of the music, and this article does not claim access to one.

A season and a short ask different things of viewers

The Monday countdown makes the distinction between promotional storytelling and a television season unusually visible. A brief short can center on one premise and finish as soon as the reversal arrives. A longer episode may need several changes of direction, a supporting character's objective and a conclusion that makes the preceding action feel purposeful. Enjoying the former is a reason to investigate the latter, but it is not the same as having reviewed it.

An all-at-once season release also leaves the pace with the household. Some viewers may sample one episode, while others may continue through several. The launch structure does not dictate a required viewing marathon. Families can check the actual episode descriptions and classifications when the season arrives, particularly when choosing something for children of different ages. A familiar newspaper character and a specific streaming edition are related, but the title alone cannot answer every suitability question.

For longtime readers, the attraction may be seeing how a tiny daily comic situation expands into movement and sound. For newcomers, the starting point can simply be the relationship among the characters. A successful introduction should make the immediate objective clear without requiring viewers to have followed decades of strips. That is a useful standard for evaluating the premiere, and one that does not depend on comparing every new choice with a remembered earlier adaptation.

The confirmed timetable is straightforward: shorts begin November 23, and the first season arrives December 11. The more interesting creative question will take longer to answer. Garfield's enduring comic problem is how to remain comfortably himself while everyone else insists that something needs doing. A new city, a new ensemble and a return to drawn animation provide the circumstances. The episodes will show how sharply the team turns those circumstances into comedy.

Sources and reporting credits

[1] Paramount+. November 16 2026. Garfield premieres December 11

[2] UPI. November 16 2026. Garfield animated series gets trailer Dec 11 premiere date

[3] Garth Franklin at Dark Horizons. November 16 2026. Trailer Paramounts 2D Animated Garfield Series

Featured image: Lamorne Morris at PaleyFest in 2012. Archival portrait, not the new Garfield production. Photo: Genevieve, source, CC BY 2.0. No new edits.