‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Shares His Thoughts On ‘House Of The Dragon’

HBO’s House of the Dragon has been successful since its first four episodes. The Game of Thrones prequel series attracted a lot viewers and fans of the franchise almost immediately. Even those who worked on the original show are loving what House of the Dragon is doing differently. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow for eight seasons, is one example – he loves how much potential this new series has already shown.

Kit Harington recently sat down with ET Canada and was asked about what House of the Dragon has accomplished so far. He feels that while attempting to exist in the same universe as Game of Thrones while on its own, the creative team has done an “fantastic job”

“My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job.”

“It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing,” he continued. “I think that they’ve really done that.”

Will we see Kit Harington on our screens again in a Game of Thrones spinoff?

The House of the Dragon is set approximately one hundred years before Game of Thrones, following the Targaryens who we eventually discovered to be Jon Snow’s ancestors. Although this series will not feature Harrington’s character, he will return in some capacity as Jon Snow in the future.

HBO is currently developing a Game of Thrones spinoff series about Jon Snow, which follows his adventures after the conclusion of the original series. Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow. At the end of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow left Westeros entirely and headed north of the Wall to live with and lead the Wildlings.

