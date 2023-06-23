Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Shared Advice to House of the Dragon Star

Emma D’Arcy on Taking the Reins of the Game of Thrones Franchise

Emma D’Arcy has become the new face of the Game of Thrones franchise, following in the footsteps of Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen for all eight seasons of the original show. D’Arcy stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, a prequel series that takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

In a recent interview, D’Arcy revealed that she spoke to Clarke before beginning work on House of the Dragon. “She was beautiful and so generous,” D’Arcy said. “She told me loads of stuff, which honestly, I’m going to keep for myself.”

D’Arcy also spoke about the challenges of taking on such a high-profile role. “That wig is a blessing; people don’t recognize me, so my day-to-day is broadly unchanged,” she said. “I feel very grateful for that, not least because I feel that the ability to observe others and not be the observed is so fundamentally important to our job.”

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, and production is currently underway. D’Arcy said that she is excited to continue the story of Rhaenyra Targaryen and the Targaryen dynasty. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done with the first season,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

House of the Dragon Season 2

The second season of House of the Dragon is currently in production, and it is expected to premiere on HBO sometime next year. The show will face some challenges due to the ongoing writers’ strike, but the scripts for Season 2 have already been written and rewritten several times.

“The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons,” said franchise creator and author George R.R. Martin.

Despite the challenges, there is still a lot of excitement for House of the Dragon Season 2. The first season was a critical and commercial success, and it has the potential to be even bigger than its predecessor.

Fans will have to wait a little while longer to see what happens next, but the wait is sure to be worth it.