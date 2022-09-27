‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Photographed on Set of New Marvel Role

Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, who is playing an undisclosed role, was photographed filming scenes inside a Russian meat truck in London. See the photos below.

As described by the studio, Secret Invasion is a crossover event series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury). The cast features several notable characters, including the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and former high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D.

Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who is an agent for theCIA, Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and War Machine (Don Cheadle) The espionage series is undergoing standard reshoots after debuting its first footage at San Diego Comic-Con in July and releasing the Secret Invasion trailer online during September’s D23 Expo.

Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke filming for Marvel’s SECRET INVASION series. pic.twitter.com/wlFjDaLJwk — Secret Invasion News (@sinvasionnews) January 23, 2022

Set after the events of 2019’s Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Secret Invasion sees the return of Fury to Earth. He joins up with Hill and Talos again, warning them about a secret invasion by shape-shifting aliens that have been happening on Earth for years now. The leader is Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who is rebel among them .

Jackson had to come back for extra scenes in ‘Secret Invasion’ and ‘The Marvels,’ which is director Nia DaCosta’s upcoming sequel to ‘Captain Marvel.’

Spring 2023, catch Marvel’s Secret Invasion streaming on Disney+, starring an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, and more.