Game of Thrones: John Bradley Struggled to Find Work Once Show Ended

After HBO’s hit series ended in 2019, Game of Thrones alum John Bradley had difficulty finding work.

When the fantasy show originally aired on the network, most of the series’ main ensemble of actors were relatively unknown. Many members of the cast, however, skyrocketed to fame after Game of Thrones became one of history’s most popular television shows.

Of course, when celebrities join a large project, there’s always the danger of being typecast, especially if it becomes as big a phenomenon as Game of Thrones has throughout the years.

That problem has, sadly, been an obstacle for John Bradley in his acting career. The actor recently spoke with NME and discussed how difficult it was to obtain a variety of roles after playing Samwell.

“Nobody seemed to want to take a chance on me,” He said. “And my confidence began to suffer. I wanted something different… Every time you have a show as successful as Game of Thrones, loads of [similar characters] follow. But I thought: ‘I’ll resist them.’”

Bradley next appears in Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, a sci-fi disaster film with a main part for the British actor that is now in theatres.