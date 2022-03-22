Game of Thrones’ George R. R. Martin Debunks Rumor He Hid His Initials in ‘Elden Ring’

Reports began surfacing earlier this month claiming that George R.R. Martin, creator of Game of Thrones and the co-writer of Elden Ring, had inserted his initials into the game by referring to bosses as MRMR in order to promote himself. Martin has now debunked the tale.

In a post to his blog, George R.R. Martin debunked all of these theories, stating that having his name on the box is more than enough.

“There’s a weird story all over the internet about how I “hid” my initials in ELDEN RING because… ah.. some of the characters have names beginning with R, or G, or M. To which I say, ‘Eh? What? Really?’ This was news to me.

“I have been writing and publishing stories since 1971, and I suspect that I have been giving characters names beginning with R and G and M since the start. Along with the other twenty-three letters of the alphabet as well.

“Coming up with names is hard, especially since A SONG OF ICE & FIRE uses so many of them, and I am fond of giving family members and close kin names that have something in common… but really, why would I have to hide my name inside the game? My name is right there ON the game, as one of the creators. Hey, ELDEN RING is exciting enough, no need to make up stuff.”

George R.R. Martin’s work on From Software’s game helped to build the world of the game, which has become a hit for both Soulsborne veterans and newcomers alike.

Elden Ring has taken the gaming world by storm since its debut in late February, with more than 12 million copies sold across the globe. If you haven’t yet played it, it’s now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.