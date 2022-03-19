Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Announces New Book: ‘The Rise of the Dragon’

George R.R. Martin has recently returned to his personal blog to reveal that a new illustrated book set in the world of Westeros will be published in October, following the announcement of HBO’s numerous Game of Thrones spinoff shows currently under production.

The Rise of the Dragon is a “visual history” of House Targaryen, from their rise to power through their conquest of the Seven Kingdoms and ultimate downfall. There are more than 180 new images in this book, taking fans on another trip through the fantasy world’s colorful denizens’ history.

George R.R. Martin has also let drop that the series will help readers better understand the forthcoming prequel spin-off show, House of the Dragon, but don’t go comparing it to his other book, Fire & Blood, just yet.

“For those of you who are wondering: What’s the difference between The Rise of the Dragon and Fire & Blood? Think of The Rise of the Dragon as a deluxe reference book, in which Westeros’ most infamous family – and their dragons – come to life in partnership with some truly incredible artists,” he wrote. “Fire & Blood was scribed as a grandmaesters’ account of events from Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros through to the infamous Dance of the Dragons, the civil war that nearly undid the Targaryen rule. The Rise of the Dragon will cover the same time period but is written in a more encyclopedic style similar to The World of Ice and Fire. In fact, The World of Ice and Fire authors Elio M. García, Jr. and Linda Antonsson have returned to help with this tome.”

The new art book will act as an encyclopaedia, educating readers about the Targaryen dynasty and 300-year reign in Westeros. Check out the book’s official U.S. and U.K. cover designs from Martin’s blog below.

Despite George R.R. Martin’s critics who may constantly be attacking him for not finishing The Winds of Winter, no one can deny that the writer has been very productive in recent years, including the release of House of the Dragon.