Marvel’s Gambit Gone #3 puts two versions of Remy LeBeau under very different kinds of pressure. In one setting, Gambit is defending the Morlocks in a world shaped by the Age of Apocalypse. In another, his counterpart brings Rogue into a heist. Marvel’s distributor lists the issue for November 25, 2026, with a script by Steve Orlando, art by Edoardo Audino and Gerardo Sandoval, and a standard cover by Simone Di Meo. The third issue is the middle of a five-part story, so each of those situations now has time to change what readers think they know about the other.

The series follows the ending of X-Men of Apocalypse: Omega, according to the publisher’s listing for the eventual collected edition. Readers who followed that crossover will recognize the circumstances that sent the story in two directions. A new reader can start with a simpler piece of information. Both men are Gambit, but the groups depending on them and the problems immediately before them differ. The suspense comes from what each version is willing to risk once his choices specify whose interests he intends to protect.

Why the two stories belong together

A good alternate-world story establishes the similarity between two versions of a character before spending time on the difference. Gambit is unusually useful for this because he can be recognizable in a scene long before anybody explains his history. A plan can sound more certain when he describes it than it ought to, and he can deal with a bad situation as though it still leaves him a choice. Those qualities could help the Morlocks survive or persuade Rogue to take a risk. The useful question is what makes them trustworthy in one situation and doubtful in another.

Marvel describes one thread as a defense of a community living under the consequences of Apocalypse’s actions. Readers don’t need a complete tour of that history to see what the threat means in the moment. The Morlocks are people a defender needs to listen to. They have more at stake than whether an opponent will lose a fight. If the art shows who is able to move, who has to stay and what the would-be protector asks them to risk, the choices can hold attention even when somebody encounters this timeline for the first time.

The heist has a different built-in relationship with information. A person on a job decides what to disclose about the goal, the route and the point when everyone can walk away. A second person who understands the job can test those decisions instead of simply being impressed by how the first person describes them. That gives Rogue a valuable role in the premise. Whatever waits at the end of the heist, the immediate question is whether she sees the deal the same way Gambit does. How quickly the story lets both of them see a problem coming will help determine whether the partnership feels convincing.

What to notice when the issue changes settings

The credited work of Audino and Sandoval gives the issue another means of keeping its strands clear. Comics can distinguish settings through architecture, faces, clothing and the way a page distributes attention. People under threat might stand in a space differently from people who have planned to enter it. One crew can be shown closing the distance between themselves while the other tries to move through a larger room unseen. The simplest visual distinction can save the book from having to pause for a continuity explanation every time it changes direction.

There’s also a purpose to noticing details that survive the switch. A familiar pose or expression may put an earlier page in the reader’s mind without the script having to repeat the moment. That echo is particularly useful for a comic about choices. Once you have watched one Gambit take a risk with incomplete information, a similar movement by the other Gambit may appear more deliberate. A parallel story earns the extra space it needs when it makes that second action richer than it would have been on its own. That’s a way to evaluate the finished issue without assuming the scenes were designed to reach the same conclusion.

Which edition tells the part you want to read

The initial release is a 32-page, $4.99 U.S. comic carrying Marvel’s T+ rating, per the standard listing. The main cover is credited to Simone Di Meo. Marvel’s distribution pages list alternate covers separately. The issue number is the most reliable way to locate the story chapter whether you want the cover pictured in a preview or plan to read a copy from a shop’s shelf. AIPT’s November 22 preview is a useful pre-release reference alongside the retailer’s on-sale date and creator credits. Its preview should be approached as a sample of what the issue sets up.

For readers who prefer to wait for a collected edition, Penguin Random House lists a 120-page paperback for May 25, 2027. That listing identifies the contents as Gambit Gone #1–5 and gives the full series a different access point. The book is a future option, while Wednesday’s release was the individual middle chapter. Checking the issue designation or the description of the paperback prevents two purchases that cover the same material by accident.

What makes the third chapter inviting is the chance to watch the book develop its comparison before the final result is known. Gambit’s confidence is easy to recognize. Its value changes when the people around him have their own understanding of what a good outcome would be. The Morlocks’ defense and Rogue’s participation in a heist give the series two ways to put that difference on the page. The next thing to watch is whether those choices leave each man with enough room to learn from the people working beside him.

If you’re catching up, keeping a page marker at the first switch between stories can also make a reread rewarding. Compare what each character knew before he made his first commitment. That gives the juxtaposition a concrete starting point and can make later consequences feel earned even before the two strands have reached their conclusions.

Sources

Gambit Gone #3 — Marvel via Penguin Random House Comics Retail, November 25, 2026 on-sale date

Marvel Preview: Gambit Gone #3 — AIPT, November 22, 2026

Gambit Gone collected edition — Marvel via Penguin Random House, May 25, 2027 listed publication date

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