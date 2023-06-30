Gal Gadot Teases “Delicious” Portrayal of Snow White’s Evil Queen

Walt Disney Studios recently delighted audiences with their live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, which received a positive reception. Now, all attention is turning to their next live-action endeavor, none other than Snow White. The role of Snow White will be portrayed by Rachel Zegler, while Gal Gadot takes on the captivating character of the Evil Queen.

The film is set to be directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on films like 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, and features a script penned by Greta Gerwig, the talented writer behind Barbie and Little Women. While details regarding the plot remain under wraps, it has been disclosed that the film may deviate from featuring the traditional seven dwarfs, leaving fans curious and eager for more information.

In a recent interview with Vogue UK, Gadot tantalizingly teased her upcoming role as the villain, sharing her enjoyment of playing the Evil Queen. She expressed delight in the opportunity to bring this fairy tale character to life, relishing the chance to infuse her performance with dramatic and animated flair. Gadot eagerly anticipates watching the final product and witnessing how the story unfolds.

Walt Disney Pictures President of Production, Sean Bailey, previously provided insight into the live-action remake of Snow White. He discussed the studio’s vision of reimagining beloved characters such as Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle as superheroes, while iconic villains like Cruella and Maleficent would become their supervillains. This fresh approach aims to connect with the emotional significance these characters hold for audiences, combining top-tier talent with cutting-edge technology to create an exciting and distinctly Disney experience.

Director Marc Webb expressed his enthusiasm for Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White, praising her vocal abilities and highlighting her strength, intelligence, and optimism as integral qualities for rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.

Snow White, led by Zegler alongside Gadot, will grace the silver screen on March 22, 2024.

