Gal Gadot Credits ‘Godfather’ Director for Assisting Her in Overcoming ‘Impostor Syndrome’

“Gal Gadot Embraces ‘Impostor Syndrome’ as Her Career Soars, Thanks to Unexpected Mentor”

In a candid interview with L’Officiel magazine, Gal Gadot, the acclaimed actress and global superstar, opened up about her ongoing battle with impostor syndrome in the ever-evolving world of Hollywood. Despite her immense success, the 38-year-old actress confessed to feeling like an impostor and shared an unexpected figure who played a crucial role in helping her navigate these insecurities.

“It’s funny, I always feel like I have this impostor syndrome because I feel so fortunate and happy to be pursuing what I truly, deeply love,” Gadot revealed. “I constantly worry, hoping that audiences will appreciate my work. There’s never a moment where I think, ‘They’re going to love this.'”

Impostor syndrome, as defined by Psychology Today, is a psychological pattern in which individuals doubt their accomplishments and fear being exposed as frauds, despite their proven success.

While Gadot has portrayed iconic characters such as Wonder Woman, she recently took on the challenging role of the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White.” Reflecting on the experience, Gadot expressed her disbelief and excitement at playing the first-ever evil villain in Disney’s history.

“I still can’t believe I had the opportunity to portray the Evil Queen. It’s the first time Disney has showcased an evil character, and I had the chance to explore my theatrical side, embracing the darkness,” she shared. “For the first few days, I was fully immersed in the character, finding it difficult to detach myself. It felt like doing theater, where everything is magnified, dramatic, and exhilarating. It was an incredibly fun experience.”

Despite her already packed schedule, Gadot recently made headlines for turning down a role in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Barbie” film. In a revealing interview with Vogue magazine, Margot Robbie, another renowned actress, expressed her admiration for Gadot and her unique energy.

“Gal Gadot exudes the essence of Barbie. Her beauty is mesmerizing, but it’s her genuine sincerity and enthusiastic kindness that make her truly captivating. She’s so authentic that it becomes endearing,” Robbie shared, shedding light on Gadot’s irresistible charm.

As Gadot continues to make her mark on the entertainment industry, she remains steadfast in her journey, navigating the highs and lows with the support of an unexpected mentor. Embracing her impostor syndrome, she serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us that even the brightest stars can wrestle with self-doubt as they pursue their passions.