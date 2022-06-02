Funko Reveals New “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Pop Vinyls as Part of an Exclusive Line

Funko has a number of new Pops in store to commemorate the premiere of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, but today they revealed two extremely limited editions that collectors will want to seek out.

Walmart will get its own newbie, the Sith Inquisitor Reva, whereas Target will offer an exclusive Pop of series newcomer Haja Estree.

The last Pop of Estree to date is this one, which includes the rebel in his outfit from the series with a phony lightsaber. Orders for the Pop are now open, but a release date hasn’t been determined.

Reva’s Pop is one of the most stunning examples of the Inquisitor with her twin lightsaber seen so far. Reva has already introduced a previous Pop, but she wasn’t using her saber in this one. Pre-orders are now open, but there is no release date yet.

Pop fans were also shown new pops of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, as well as longer versions of previously released Pops. Additionally, a bigger Pop was made for Obi-Wan showing him riding Eopie the space creature we see in the show’s first episode.

Over the following weeks, as installments of the program are released, we’ll witness New Pops. The first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi have already aired, meaning we’re on the second half of the series.

You can watch all of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s previous episodes and new Disney Plus installments as they become available each Wednesday.