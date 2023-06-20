‘Friends’ Star Paxton Whitehead Dead at 85

Published on June 20th, 2023 | Updated on June 20th, 2023 | By FanFest

English Actor Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85

English actor Paxton Whitehead, best known for his roles in “Friends,” “Mad About You,” and “Frasier,” has died. He was 85.

Whitehead’s death was confirmed by his son, Charles, to Fox News Digital. He said that his father passed away at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Whitehead was born in London in 1938. He began his acting career on the stage, making his Broadway debut in 1962 in the play “The Affair.” He went on to appear in several other Broadway productions, including “My Fair Lady” and “The Crucifer of Blood.”

Whitehead also had a successful career in television and film. He appeared in dozens of shows and movies, including “Back to School,” “Baby Boom,” and “The Adventures of Huck Finn.”

He was best known for his roles as Hal Conway on “Mad About You” and Mr. Waltham on “Friends.”

Whitehead was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the 1980 revival of “Camelot.”

He is survived by his son, Charles, and daughter, Alex.

Tributes Pour in for Paxton Whitehead

Tributes have been pouring in for Paxton Whitehead following his death.

“Paxton Whitehead was a wonderful actor and a joy to work with,” said “Mad About You” co-star Paul Reiser. “He brought such warmth and humor to every scene.”

“Paxton Whitehead was a brilliant actor and a wonderful friend,” said “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman. “He will be deeply missed.”

“Paxton Whitehead was a true gentleman and a gifted actor,” said “Back to School” director John Hughes. “He will be remembered for his many memorable roles.”

Whitehead’s death is a loss to the acting community. He was a talented actor who brought joy to audiences for decades. He will be deeply missed.