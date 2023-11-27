Frank Bank Net Worth: $3 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $3 Million

Date of Birth:Apr 12, 1942 – Apr 13, 2013 (71 years old)

Place of Birth:Los Angeles

Gender:Male

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Frank Bank’s Net Worth?

Frank Bank’s net worth of $3 million reflects a career that extended beyond his iconic role as Clarence “Lumpy” Rutherford in “Leave It to Beaver.” Through weeks of focused research on actors who transitioned to different careers, I found that Bank’s ability to maintain a presence in the entertainment industry while diversifying into finance is noteworthy. His portrayal of “Lumpy” in both the original series and “The New Leave It to Beaver,” along with his appearance in the 1997 film adaptation, showcases his lasting impact on American television culture.

Beyond acting, Bank’s success as a bond broker and his venture into writing with his autobiography, “Call Me Lumpy: My Leave It To Beaver Days and Other Wild Hollywood Life,” demonstrate his versatility and adaptability in different professional arenas. His life, from his birth in 1942 to his passing in April 2013, reflects a journey marked by significant career shifts, exemplifying the ability to reinvent oneself across different fields. His varied career, coupled with his enduring popularity from his acting days, contributed to his financial success and left a unique legacy in both the entertainment and financial sectors.

Quick Summary

Frank Bank, American actor, known as “Lumpy” Rutherford in “Leave It to Beaver,” had a net worth of $3 million. Beyond acting, he worked as a bond broker and authored his autobiography. Frank Bank, born in 1942, passed away in April 2013 at 71.