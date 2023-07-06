Former ‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Released from Prison Early in Sex-Slave Case

Former television actress Allison Mack has been released early from federal prison after her involvement in the sex-trafficking case linked to the NXIVM cult-like group. Mack, 40, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to charges of manipulating women into becoming sex slaves within the NXIVM organization.

According to online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mack was released on Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, located near San Francisco. She managed to reduce her sentence by cooperating with federal authorities in the sex-trafficking case, providing details about the actions of cult leader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex-trafficking charges. Raniere had branded women with his initials, subjected them to brainwashing, and forced them into sexual relationships with him.

Initially facing a potential sentence of 14 to 17.5 years in prison, Mack expressed remorse and guilt before her sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, in June 2021. In her statement, she apologized to those she brought into NXIVM and expressed regret for exposing them to the abusive schemes of a twisted man. Mack had been arrested in April 2018 on federal charges related to her involvement in NXIVM and pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in April 2019.

The cult-like group included other prominent figures such as Clare Bronfman, heiress of the Seagram’s liquor empire, and the daughter of “Dynasty” actress Catherine Oxenberg. They were accused of collaborating with Raniere in the sex-trafficking case and were arrested in 2018.

Before her sentencing, Mack served three years under house arrest at her parents’ home in California.