Footage of Tim Curry As Joker Surfaces From Batman: TAS

Say what you will about the live-action DC films, but no one can argue against the quality of its animated outings. DC had an entire animated universe before it was even cool to do so. Batman: The Animated Series is considered one of the Dark Knights’s most beloved portrayals. It set the standard for what to expect when it came to Batman content. Let’s not forget it gave us iconic portrayals of Batman, Joker and many other classic Batman characters. Everyone who portrays Joker these days is compared to Mark Hamill, and it’s hard when someone else steps into that role. Well, Tim Curry almost did… and now there’s footage of it!

In a recent Documentary with Batman TAS, they released some of Tim Curry's Joker Recordings before he was replaced by Mark Hamill. I cleaned up and enhanced his audio recordings a bit while trying to sync it up with better footage. pic.twitter.com/7jdPE6kDZT — Munsonx4 (@Munson_Burner) October 11, 2022

The next DC Comics project to feature the Joker still be the sequel to 2019’s Joker movie, Joker: Folie A Deux. The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire “dark” label to DC bosses, though that’s never come to fruition — yet.

“When I pitched them ‘Joker,’ it wasn’t a movie, it was, let’s do a whole label,” Phillips said in 2019. “They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let’s do this one.”

He added, “Here’s the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best.”

What do you think about Tim Curry’s Joker voice? Let us know in the comments