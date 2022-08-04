Following the Release Of ‘Revenge of the Sith,’ ‘Star Wars’ Enthusiasts Have Spoken Out

When a Redditor praised Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith as a “time-tested masterpiece,” other fans went ballistic.

When MrGamePadMan claimed the film was a “classic masterpiece” in the r/StarWars subreddit, fans of both franchises exploded with fury.

Many critics praised the film as being the best element of the prequel trilogy upon its release in 2005, and it was widely regarded as George Lucas‘ finest work by far of the three. Some, on the other hand, decried the story’s inconsistencies.

Grievewall wrote, “I think the story is quite strong and could have been told far better in two hours. For me, it’s not so much about what happens to Anakin Skywalker after he betrays himself and everything he believes in to join the Dark Side; it’s more so about how this film depicts him as a sympathetic character who is still capable of feeling while on the Dark Side.”

Other fans agreed that the explanation of Anakin’s turn from Jedi General in the Grand Army of the Republic to Dark Lord of the Sith was poorly handled and incomplete. Mwgav pounced on Anakin’s arguably thin argument, which made a considerably powerful moment less impactful.

Nonetheless, several agreed with the initial comment and consider that the film captures Lucas at his creative peak. AmeliaSvdk considers it a model of cinematic excellence, and it is the last of its kind.

Another fact that should not be overlooked is that The Revenge of the Sith is yet another example of George Lucas’ genius on a creative level. Some adults may find fault with the simplicity of the language, but Lucas has never strayed from his mission to produce films that appeal to all ages, from parents and children to grandparents and grandchildren.

In this regard, Episode III is a Lucas masterpiece in that it continues to complete and pass on his enormous narrative from one generation to the next, making the struggle between good and evil simple to comprehend by both adults and children.