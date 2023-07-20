Following Split Announcement, Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello, renowned for his role in “Magic Mike,” has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Sofía Vergara, who starred in “Modern Family,” just two days after the couple announced their decision to separate following seven years of marriage. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, Manganiello cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, specifying the date of separation as July 2 and referring to the prenuptial agreement in place.

The joint statement released by the couple earlier in the week confirmed their decision to end their marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Insider sources shed some light on the reasons behind the divorce, revealing that a significant “rift” had developed in their relationship due to conflicting views on having a child together. Manganiello had expressed a strong desire to start a family, but Vergara was not interested, leading to tensions. It’s worth noting that Vergara has a 31-year-old son from a previous marriage, whereas Manganiello does not have any children of his own. Despite their differences, both stars made genuine efforts during their marriage, trying to prioritize each other’s interests to make it work.

Speculations about trouble in Vergara and Manganiello’s relationship had arisen just before the official announcement, as Vergara was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday without her wedding ring while vacationing with friends in Italy. The last public appearance of the former couple together was at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023, and Manganiello’s latest Instagram post featuring both of them was on June 8.

Their wedding, a grand affair, took place in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida, with 400 guests in attendance. The guest list included Vergara’s co-stars from “Modern Family” and Manganiello’s co-stars from “True Blood” and “Magic Mike.”