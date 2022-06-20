FanFest

Following ‘Lightyear’ Under-Performance at the Box Office, Fans Of Pixar Have a Lot To Say

Published on June 20th, 2022 | Updated on June 20th, 2022 | By FanFest

Pixar significantly modified its distribution strategy throughout the epidemic era, sending three consecutive new features directly to Disney Plus at the expense of a conventional theatrical run. Lightyear was Pixar’s first major screen exclusive in nearly two years, but things didn’t go as planned.

Toy Story 3 became only the third Pixar feature to debut outside of the top spot at the domestic box office, following The Good Dinosaur and Inside Out. Not only that, but Chris Evans‘ performance as a space ranger was panned by critics as being among Pixar’s weakest reviews since Cars 3.

While it’s understandable that a star-studded intergalactic adventure connected to a multi-billion dollar franchise would test the waters of cinematic success for the first time in a long time, fans had plenty to say following Lightyear‘s catastrophic underperformance compared to early forecasts.

Soul, Luca, and Turning Red landed respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 95, 91, and 94 percent, whereas Lightyear sits on a solid-if-unspectacular by Pixar standards 77 percent. While the aforementioned Disney Plus trio has a lot of potential, it is also worth noting how their scores compare to those of other major franchises from competing studios: Hardly a catastrophe, but it demonstrates an ongoing problem for major Hollywood studios in betting big on brand recognition over original IP in order to entice audiences back into the multiplex when there’s no reason why the aforementioned Disney Plus trio wouldn’t have thrived playing on the big screen.

The autopsy has already begun, and we’ll be looking forward to Lightyear‘s performance in the coming weeks.

