FanFest

First Shang-Chi Clip Released! Are You Ready For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings!

Fans are more excited than ever for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! Marvel went and released the first Shang-Chi clip through Fandango, giving us a pretty awesome look at the film! The film is still slated to release this September unless of course it’s delayed.

Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings has been surrounded in delay rumors as of late. This comes as Covid-19 cases are on the rise, despite vaccinations still rolling out. Fans are hoping that the next MCU flick doesn’t get delayed.

We’re not sure this one will release on Disney+ Premiere Access considering the fact that Disney is currently legally battling Scarlett Johansson. Their battle is all about Black Widow on Disney+ Premiere Access and the money she did or did not make from it.

We’re putting the clip down below for you so that you can check it out for yourselves!

If we’re being honest, the only thing I could think of while watching the clip was Rush Hour. One of the Rush Hour films also featured a fight similar to the one in the clip. Obviously, the Rush Hour one wasn’t as cool.

As for its release, Disney is determined to give it a 45-day theatre exclusive run. Bob Chapek, the Disney CEO, called the film an “interesting experiment” for their company, which pissed the Shang-Chi star Simi Liu right off.

“We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.” the Shang-Chi star tweeted in response.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is releasing September 3rd, and we can’t wait! Did you enjoy the first Shang-Chi clip? Let us know in the comments!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *