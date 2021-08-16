First Shang-Chi Clip Released! Are You Ready For Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings!

Fans are more excited than ever for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! Marvel went and released the first Shang-Chi clip through Fandango, giving us a pretty awesome look at the film! The film is still slated to release this September unless of course it’s delayed.

Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings has been surrounded in delay rumors as of late. This comes as Covid-19 cases are on the rise, despite vaccinations still rolling out. Fans are hoping that the next MCU flick doesn’t get delayed.

We’re not sure this one will release on Disney+ Premiere Access considering the fact that Disney is currently legally battling Scarlett Johansson. Their battle is all about Black Widow on Disney+ Premiere Access and the money she did or did not make from it.

We’re putting the clip down below for you so that you can check it out for yourselves!

#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first Asian superhero film & the first Marvel movie that you can ONLY see in theaters since #SpiderMan Far From Home. Sept 3.

Tickets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/ORRyDW0NBa@SimuLiu + @Awkwafina star in this exclusive clip. pic.twitter.com/WwURyb7D1E — Fandango (@Fandango) August 16, 2021

If we’re being honest, the only thing I could think of while watching the clip was Rush Hour. One of the Rush Hour films also featured a fight similar to the one in the clip. Obviously, the Rush Hour one wasn’t as cool.

As for its release, Disney is determined to give it a 45-day theatre exclusive run. Bob Chapek, the Disney CEO, called the film an “interesting experiment” for their company, which pissed the Shang-Chi star Simi Liu right off.

“We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.” the Shang-Chi star tweeted in response.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is releasing September 3rd, and we can’t wait! Did you enjoy the first Shang-Chi clip? Let us know in the comments!