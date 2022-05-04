Finally, ‘Moon Knight’ Fans Get What They’ve Been Asking For in the Season Finale

Major Moon Knight season finale spoilers ahead!

Moon Knight‘s season finale has just been released and we’re pleased to report that it ends on a high note. The episode delivered on showing Moon Knight / Mr. Knight saving the day together, introduced an intriguing-looking new hero in Layla/Tawaret, and featured a stunning kaiju battle between Khonshu and the giant crocodile god Ammit.

But it’s the final moments of the episode that really get people talking. We’ve seen indications that Spector’s third personality, taxi driver Jake Lockley from the comics, has also been around throughout the show. His earlier appearances were rather subtle, but we got a major hint that he was present mid-way through the episode when neither Marc nor Steven brought down Harrow in Cairo.

The episode then concludes with Khonshu seemingly fulfilling his promise to set them free, though the mid-credits sequence reveals that it isn’t so simple as they thought. It appears that Jake Lockley is still committed to carrying out Khonshu’s murderous orders, despite having been set free by Khonshu.

And so we see the (Spanish-speaking) Jake retrieve Harrow from the (cutely named) Sienkiewicz Psychiatric Hospital, putting him in the back of a limo, and cold-heartedly shooting him in the head.

The conclusion of the episode didn’t promise a second season for Moon Knight, but this dangling plot thread seems like it needs to be addressed, therefore there’s a chance that Moon Knight will return. Oscar Isaac is a busy man and it’s possible that we won’t see Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley again for a long time.

The full episode of Moon Knight is now available to stream on Disney Plus.