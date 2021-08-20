Final Fantasy: What Is The Best Version Of The Original Game?

Final Fantasy is one of the earliest JRPG’s to release, trailing behind Dragon Quest. For a long time, I thought it was actually the first, and boy was I wrong. Still, nothing will ever change the history and accomplishments of the series and it all started in 1987 on the Famicom Entertainment System. That first game started everything! It’s not the best version of the original game though! So, what is the best version of the original game?

These days, that original version of Final Fantasy isn’t great. To be honest it looks kind of ugly and dated, not to mention some of the mechanics just don’t… feel right. The game is a little rough by today’s standard. It still manages to do a ton of things right, though!

For example, the game is a lot more difficult than some of the other releases of the game. Whether or not that’s because of poor game design is up to you though. The original game also still included the weird version of magic where you had to recharge it. MP didn’t exist back then.

Since the original game came out we’ve seen Final Fantasy on the NES, Playstation, GameBoy, GameBoy Advance, PSP, and most recently mobile phones and PC. So which of these versions is the best? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for.

If you want something as close to the original experience as possible, with a few of those issues mentioned above fixed… the newest release is probably for you. The Final Fantasy PixelMaster release is a remaster of the original game, including that weird magic charging. It’s fairly cheap, easy to find digitally, and still a ton of fun.

What if you want something more… modern? You can be covered there, too. Of course, provided you can actually find a copy of the game. The best version of Final Fantasy, in my opinion, is the Final Fantasy Anniversary Edition released for the PSP in 2007.

This version of Final Fantasy included improvements made in the GBA release of Final Fantasy: Dawn Of Souls. Then, it added some awesome new content of its own. So you get two releases worth of extra dungeons, not to mention this version of the game features MP!

So there you have it! Short and to the point and now you know what the best version of the original game is! Come on, adventurer! Get out there and kill some Goblins.