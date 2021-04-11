Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete 4k Remastered – Trailer

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children is getting a 4K remaster with some additional footage. For those of you who might now know Final Fantasy Advent Children is a CGI Final Fantasy film originally released in 2005. It was widely regarded as not very good by hardcore fans of the game because of plotholes it caused with the game itself. It was praised for its visuals, though, which are far less impressive today. That’s probably why they’re remastering it in the first place. Square-Enix also claims the film will have over 20 minutes of additional footage which should please fans and collector’s alike. There’s a trailer for it which I’ll put below that you should check out. It doesn’t look nearly as good as the Final Fantasy VII Remake, but there are also over ten years between the two.

Cloud and crew return in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete, remastered in 4K and featuring an extended director’s cut containing 26 minutes of additional footage, and more. Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete is on Disc and Digital, and coming to 4K Ultra HD on June 8. In Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, two years have passed since peace was won, and the ruins of Midgar stand as a testament to the sacrifices made to win that battle. But when a mysterious illness is linked to an insidious plot to resurrect an old enemy, Cloud must choose between the life of solitude he committed to or taking up the sword once more to save the planet he so loves.

So you’ll be able to check this film out on June 8th both physically and digitally. Find out what happens after Final Fantasy VII before the Remake changes the whole thing and they have to make a different Advent Children version! Hopefully, this movie doesn’t only become a memory.