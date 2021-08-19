Final Fantasy: Fans Are Freaking Out Over Tifa With Short Hair!

Final Fantasy is one of the greatest video game franchises of all time. Not only are the games amazing but they also have some of the best character designs of all time. Now, that’s not necessarily true for every character across every entry, but I’m speaking generally. Tifa from Final Fantasy VII is known mostly for her enormous… assets. She has a kick ass personality and fighting style too, but she also has some pretty long hair. Now, though, fans are freaking out over Tifa with short hair. All of this is fan art, by the way!

This has become such a huge topic on Twitter recently that #TifaShortHair was trending for a time. How crazy is that? I’ve taken a look at some of the art that reimagines one of Final Fantasy’s most beloved characters and even I have to admit… Tifa looks damn good with short hair.

This all started with someone who goes by Strawderryst online, and they did an awesome job reimagining Tifa with short hair. As these things tend to do, they gained some traction and next thing you know everyone was freaking out! Tons of people have created amazing art of their own, and one even created a mod to add short-haired Tifa to Final Fantasy VII.

Here’s the original one (to my knowledge!).

And here are a few more from other Twitter users who shared short-haired Tifa art of their own!

Okay, someone asked for more edit there. Here. 😂#TifaShortHair pic.twitter.com/KV2GKcGNrt — strawderryst | COMMISSIONS OPEN (@StrawderryST) August 16, 2021

All-in-all it was pretty fun to see this trending on Twitter! It also reminded me that we’re still waiting on news for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part II! Hopefully, that comes sooner rather than later!

What did you think about Tifa with short hair? Do you think she looks as good as I do, or do you prefer the long-haired Tifa? Let me know in the comments!