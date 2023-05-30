Filming for ‘The Walking Dead’s Rick and Michonne Spin-Off Comes to an End

Filming Concludes for Highly-Anticipated Rick and Michonne Spinoff in The Walking Dead Universe

Excitement grows as fans eagerly await the reunion of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in the upcoming spinoff of The Walking Dead. After months of production, the filming for the spinoff series, currently known as The Walking Dead: Summit, has officially wrapped. The creative team took to Twitter to express their gratitude to the hardworking crew who brought the epic love story of these beloved characters to life. Set to premiere in 2024, the series promises to continue the captivating narrative from where the main series left off, following Michonne’s quest to find Rick.

Described as a “romantic saga,” the spinoff will delve into the intertwined journeys of these star-crossed survivors, as they navigate a world filled with both familiar zombies and a new civilization. Together, they will face numerous dangers, overcoming obstacles that test their resolve and leave them drenched in blood. The statement released by the show’s team pays tribute to the dedication and talent of all involved, emphasizing their collective contribution to a story that has captivated audiences for over a decade.

Under the guidance of showrunner Scott M. Gimple, and with Gurira, Lincoln, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers, the series is poised to deliver a compelling and high-quality viewing experience. Gurira also showcases her writing skills as a credited writer and co-creator, further adding to the prestige of the miniseries.

While fans eagerly await the Rick and Michonne spinoff, there is more in store for The Walking Dead universe. With the main series coming to a close and Fear the Walking Dead nearing its finale, a new era is on the horizon. The spinoff Dead City, featuring Maggie and Negan, is set to premiere on June 18 (June 15 for AMC+ subscribers), followed by Daryl Dixon‘s solo adventure later this year. With numerous surprises in store for the characters, The Walking Dead franchise continues to thrive and captivate audiences.

The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne spinoff is set to premiere in 2024. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the trailer for the final season of Fear the Walking Dead below.