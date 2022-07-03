Film Fans are Seeking to Identify the Most Shocking Twist in Movie History

A shocking twist, if done correctly, is unquestionably one of the most powerful elements in film. When it’s signposted from a mile away or just happens to appear out of nowhere as a shock for the sake of it, though, audiences will only be rolling their eyes.

With the inventive usage of narrative sleight of hand, few features have been able to successfully and popularly pull off this type of narrative manipulation, but that doesn’t imply some minor cuts aren’t being kicked around on Reddit, which aims to determine which twist has a chance of becoming as iconic as The Empire Strikes Back‘s paternal jaw-dropper or The Sixth Sense instantly infiltrating popular culture with “I see dead people”.

Sure enough, the 1968 sci-fi classic immediately appeared in the chat, with a gut-punch conclusion that left people speechless even if you couldn’t find anybody to have seen the film in the last half century who hadn’t known how it all turned out.

The finale of Primal Fear, especially since it isn’t discussed anywhere near as much as the numerous other instantly recognizable rug-pulls, and there’s even some affection for the original Saw film, which caught many fans by surprise and remains the most subtly frightening and narratively effective beat in the torture porn saga’s history.

There are a few heavyweights being mentioned, but dig a little deeper and you’ll discover some unsung twists that were overlooked on the first watch.