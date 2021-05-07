FFVII Remake Intergrade New Trailer! Ramuh! Fort Condor! Nero!

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade got a tiny bit of new information during Square Enix‘s live stream this morning! The information was squeezed out in the last bit of the Final Fantasy VII: Last Soldier stream. FFVII Remake Intergrade New Trailer

Check out the trailer down below!

There wasn’t very much information, which is understandable. Besides, this is just a port of the PS4 game to the PS5, with the Yuffie additions so it’s not like there would be a ton of news anyway.

Still, it’s nice to have an update with the game so close to coming out. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be out on June 10th, so just a little over a month at the time of this writing.

Fans are excited to revisit Midgar again, especially with the better-looking graphics for the Playstation 5 version of the game. FFVII Remake Intergrade New Trailer