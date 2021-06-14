Fear The Walking Dead: What Happens To Morgan Jones In The Season 6 Finale!?

You can’t get rid of Morgan Jones, my friends. He’s basically unkillable. He’s been almost killed more times than we can count, and it just never seems to stick! We’re not upset or anything, trust us! We love Morgan Jones and we’re very happy he’s managed to stick around! Everyone is wondering though, what happens to Morgan Jones in the season 6 finale!? We have the answer!

From this point on there will be spoilers for Fear The Walking Dead

Morgan Jones has been through a lot this season. The poor guy wasn’t doing too well at the beginning of the season. At the end of season 6, he’s not doing particularly great either. He’s alive, at the very least, so that’s something. But he’s also trapped in what is now a nuclear zombie apocalypse!

Still, he’s been given a second chance at fatherhood at least! Just a few episodes ago Grace lost the baby she’s been carrying all season. Well, in this episode Morgan and Grace were given, for lack of a better term, a baby. They’re adopting the baby of Isaac and Rachel.

It’s not all it’s cracked up to be though, since they’re essentially screwed. “Even if we survive the initial blast, the radiation, the fallout — we’re not going to want to live in that world.” is what Grace has to say. Like we said above they’re seriously screwed.

When the missiles land, Grace, Morgan and the new baby manage to survive by hiding behind a tank truck. It’s not long until the rest of the warheads detonate, though. Now, surviving in the world of The Walking Dead has just become far more difficult.

Ian Goldberg, the showrunner, talked about it during The Talking Dead, saying that the survivors are “going to have to deal with devastation, nuclear fallout, ash, unbreathable air, destroyed structures, limited resources, all these new environmental factors that are going to make survival just exponentially more difficult for them,” The other showrunner, Andrew Chambliss discussed it too, saying “They’re in a very interesting place. They finally shared their feelings for each other — it only took nuclear missiles in the air for Morgan to finally tell Grace how he felt about her — but I think the interesting thing is really where they’re going to be going in the future. Morgan and Grace both had this dream that they were building around the baby that she sadly lost. And by the end of this episode, in some way, it feels like the universe kind of gifted them with a second chance at that. And that’s definitely how Morgan saw it, as we saw, he said, ‘I think this might be a gift from Athena.’ But I think the real question is whether Grace is going to be on the same page as Morgan.”

Well, at least we know Morgan survived the blast. Undoubtedly he’ll be in season 7, but it’s going to be a wait to see what comes next for him, Grace, and baby Morgan. Now you know what happens to Morgan Jones in the season 6 finale!

Fear The Walking Dead will be back in the future on AMC!