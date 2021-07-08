Fear The Walking Dead: There Was Almost A Zombieless Episode!

Believe it or not, there was almost a zombieless episode of Fear The Walking Dead! That’s right, guys, AMC nearly put an episode out that didn’t have a single zombie throughout the entire episode! You’re probably wondering how this happened? Well, relax the story isn’t as exciting as you might think!

Essentially, they were so focused on the human drama of the episode they nearly forgot to include any walkers. This is funny since theoretically, the show is a zombie show. Though, many would argue the walkers haven’t been the main draw for a long time.

The episode in question is 6×9 “Things Left To Do” and Ian Goldberg, one of the Fear showrunners, revealed this on Twitch through a stream for TWDUniverse, by ComicBook.com. You can check out the entire quote he gave down below!

“It’s a strange thing because when we approach these scripts, walkers are such a big part of it. And we realized when we got into it that we just had not put any in [Episode 609]. I think because we were so kind of consumed with the human drama between Virginia and Morgan, and sort of the final gathering clouds of the war and the storm and sort of this end of Virginia, that we watched the cut and we were just like, ‘Wow, there’s no walkers in the episode.’ It didn’t really bother us that much, but we thought, ‘It might be good to have some walker presence.’ So we had to get a couple pick-ups [shots] anyway, so we decided to put one [walker] in.”

Would it really have mattered if zombies hadn’t appeared in the episode? No, not really but it is a really cool anecdote! In the future perhaps we’ll be seeing fewer walkers, depending on how the bombs dropping has affected the world. Though, rumor has it season 7 will have our heroes dealing with radioactive walkers. Oof.

So, there you have it. There was almost a zombieless episode of Fear The Walking Dead! What do you think about that? Let us know in the comments below!