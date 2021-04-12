Fear The Walking Dead: The Cast Said Goodbye To One Of Their Own

Fear The Walking Dead returned on Sunday with a gut-wrenching midseason premiere. Spoilers for Fear The Walking Dead midseason return ‘The Door’. We finally got to see Morgan and John Dorie reunite, but unfortunately, the entire thing ended in tragedy. John solved the mystery of who killed Ranger Cameron, only for it to come and shoot him in the chest literal moments later. Dakota, Virginia’s sister, killed a walker with the missing knife that John had been searching for in Lawton. After he put two and two together Dakota killed him by shooting him in the chest and pushing him into the river. He drifted away for June to find him as a Walker, which was just a terrible gut punch. With John Dorie dead the Fear The Walking Dead cast said goodbye to one of their own.

Ian Goldberg spoke on The Talking Dead after the episode. “We love Garret so much. We wrote this role with Garret in mind. There was never any other consideration from the beginning. In fact, before we named him ‘John Dorie,’ he was just called ‘Garret Dillahunt.’ Garret is such a phenomenal actor, he brings such an incredible balance of humor and danger, which is a rare combination. You just never know what you’re gonna get with him.”

Chamblis, Goldberg’s co-showrunner, added, “We chose to open Season 4 with John Dorie giving this very kind of long monologue [in ‘What’s Your Story?’] where he’s kind of very upfront about who he is, but it felt right to the character. But that’s a hard thing to ask an actor to come in and do for a character that they are just defining, and Garret did more to bring that character to life than we ever could have hoped for.”

Maggie Grace, who joined the show in season 4, said “We work in a lot of darkness and grit, and night shoots and water work and craziness, and Garret’s just so much fun. He has this comedy take on everything. I love that about him and we’re gonna miss him around here like crazy.”

Colman Domingo, Strand, said “”I think we’ve had some of the most incredible, joyful scenes together because our characters and their ideology are such polar opposites, but I think that’s what makes it work in such a beautiful way. I love you, Garret, I loved working with you. This is the beginning of many more things for us, my friend.”

“When I first heard Garret was coming to work on our show, I was so unbelievably excited. I just think he’s an extraordinary actor and a delight to work with, and he’s always just been an amazing champion for everyone else on set.” said Alycia Debnam-Carey, someone who has been on Fear since the first season.

“I’m gonna miss him a whole lot,” Alicia Clark said, “”We’re all gonna miss you. I cannot wait to see what you do next and I love you.”